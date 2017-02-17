NW-SCC to Celebrate Black History Month

MUSCLE SHOALS, PHIL CAMPBELL, ALA. — Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) announces events in celebration of February as Black History Month. This year’s events include music, an inspirational speaker and a taste of “Soul Food”.

NW-SCC Cultural Affairs Committee will hold a program on each campus.

The NW-SCC Cultural Affairs Committee will hold a Unity Speaker and Concert Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. in the Hospitality Center on the Shoals campus. The program will feature guest speaker, Dr. Carlos Nelson, Deputy Superintendent at Sheffield City Schools, and music by the NW-SCC Chorale.

The NW-SCC Cultural Affairs Committee will hold a Unity Concert Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. in the Student Center on the Phil Campbell campus featuring music by the NW-SCC Chorale and NW-SCC Jazz Ensemble.

Dr. Carlos Nelson is the deputy superintendent of Sheffield City Schools. He has been in the education field for 20 years serving in the capacity of teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, federal programs coordinator, curriculum director, career technical education director, textbook coordinator and district drug testing coordinator.

Dr. Nelson received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education Social Science, master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Alabama. He earned his doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Samford University. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Shoals Scholar Dollars (SSD), Safe Place, and Alabama Council for Leadership Development (ACLD).