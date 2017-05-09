JEFF DROPO RUN 4 KIDS THIS WEEKEND



FLORENCE–This Saturday, May 13, 2017 is the 9th Annual Jeff Dropo Run 4 Kids. This is held at Florence High School. All proceeds go to Smile-A-Mile which is a year-round program for children with cancer. Smile-A-Mile’s mission is to provide challenging, unforgettable recreational and educational experiences for young cancer patients, their families and young adult survivors from all over Alabama at no cost. Children`s Safe Harbor donates their facilities for all of Smile-A-Mile’s Lake Martin Camps.

More information about Smile-A-Mile can be found at www.campsam.org

More information about the Jeff Dropo Run 4 Kids may be found at www.jeffdroporun4kids.org

The Pink Fire Truck from Rogersville attending this event.