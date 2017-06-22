COLLEGE STREET FARMERS MARKET AT SINGIN’ RIVER LIVE

Thursdays from 3PM-7PM
Florence, Alabama, May 11, 2017– The Market was created to provide a place for producers to
come together to provide access to locally grown and produced, healthful, and adorable food.
Founded by local farmers and producers, College Street Farmers Market opened its doors on
May 4, 2017 on 526 E. College St. in Florence, Alabama.
“If the vendor did not grow it, make it, or produce it, it will not be for sale
at College Street Producers Market.”
College Street Farmers Market will be operating from May until November on Thursdays from
3PM-7PM. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, sponsor, vendor, or would simply like
to donate to your local Market, please feel free to reach out via Facebook at College Street
Farmers Market, or the website, https://www.collegestreetmarket.org/.