University of North Alabama Appoints New VPAA and Provost

FLORENCE, Ala. –Dr. Ross Alexander will become the next Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of North Alabama, effective July 1, 2017. Alexander was selected as the candidate of choice in a national search that yielded over 40 applicants for the position.

Alexander joins UNA from Indiana University-East in Richmond, Indiana, where he has served in various positions including Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dean of Graduate and Continuing Education, and, most recently, as Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences.

In addition to his service at IU-East, Alexander taught at Northern Illinois University (2000-2002), Dominican University (2002-2003), and the University of North Georgia (2003-2011).

Alexander’s full Curriculum Vitae can be found here:

https://www.una.edu/humanresources/files/VPAACVS/Alexander,%20Ross%20-%20CV%202017.pdf