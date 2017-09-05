UNA Nursing School To Host White Coat Ceremony

FLORENCE – The University of North Alabama Anderson College of Nursing was one of two schools in Alabama to receive funding to host a White Coat ceremony.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation (APGF) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) announced that 50 schools of nursing across the nation were selected to receive funding to host White Coat ceremonies.

“This will be are our first White Coat ceremony,” said Dr. Vicki Pierce, dean of the Anderson College of Nursing. “The grant is from our accrediting body and it is nice to be recognized,” she said.

According to Clarissa Hall, UNA assistant professor of Nursing, a White Coat ceremony for nurses is a formal ceremony for those entering into nursing school to ignite enthusiasm for patient centered care, while instilling a greater respect for the nursing profession.

“It is a symbolic passing of the torch to the future of nursing and welcomes students into the nursing program,” said Hall. “The Gold-AACN White Coat Ceremony for Nursing project was made possible with a grant from the Arnold p. Gold Foundation to support the Gold-AACN White Coat Ceremony for Nursing,” she said.

In nursing, a White Coat ceremony typically consists of the recitation of an oath, an address by an eminent role model, and a reception for students and invited guests. Students also are given a specially designed pin that serves as a visual reminder of their oath and commitment to providing high quality care.

Though medical schools have conducted White Coat ceremonies for more than 20 years, the APGF-AACN initiative marks the first time a coordinated effort has been developed to offer similar events at nursing schools.

UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing and Spring Hill University were the only Alabama schools to make the list.

The Anderson College of Nursing Gold-AACN White Coat ceremony for Nursing will take place Sept. 29, 2017. The Speaker will be announced at a later date.

For more information about UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing: https://www.una.edu/nursing/