Two die in Colbert head-on collision

COLBERT COUNTY–Two men from rural Colbert County were killed in a head-on collision Saturday night on Power Line Road.

Police tell the Shoals Insider, 63-year-old Donald G. Kimbrough, of Hawk Pride Mountain Road, Tuscumbia, and 62-year-old, Phillip Pounders, of Powerline Road, Tuscumbia, died in the crash, that occurred around 9 pm.

According to emergency personnel, Pounder’s wife, Fretricia Pounders was flown to Huntsville Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

