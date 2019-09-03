TUSCUMBIA POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOOTING DEATH

TUSCUMBIA– Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a truck behind a home on the corner of John Street and Hobson Street.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com they currently have two people of interest in the Monday night incident.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque pronounced the victim and took the body to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

The home is directly in front of the Helen Keller Surgery Pavillion.

Police have not released the name of the victim pending family notification.

More details as they become available.