Tuscumbia officer placed on paid leave

TUSCUMBIA– Tuscumbia police officer Greg Scoggins, who was involved in an off-duty incident this past weekend at Keller Court Apartments, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.

A video of the incident went viral over the weekend after Muscle Shoals resident Ryan Williams, who filmed the incident, posted the video of the altercation on Facebook.

The video shows the two men, Williams and Scoggins, arguing and shows Scoggins pulling his service weapon on Williams just to see some identification. Scoggins, later in the video, denied pulling his handgun on Williams.

Scoggins was formerly employed by the Muscle Shoals Police Department. He was terminated from that job following an incident where Scoggins reportedly shot a deer on federal property while on duty near the Muscle Shoals Waste Water Plant on 2nd Street.

Scoggins reportedly lives at the apartment complex rent-free to provide security for the residents.

Chief Tony Logan said the department is conducting a thorough internal investigation of the incident and stated the results of the investigation should be available within a week.

