Tuscumbia loses friend as former mayor Shoemaker dies

TUSCUMBIA–Tuscumbia has lost a good friend with today’s’ passing of former mayor Bill Shoemaker.

Shoemaker who was mayor from 2004-2016, was credited for much of the revitalization of the downtown business district.

Prior to his election to city hall, Shoemaker was a land surveyor and also worked for the state highway department.