TUSCUMBIA FIRE CHIEF ARRESTED ON FELONY CHARGES

CHIEF RODNEY MCANALLY

TUSCUMBIA– Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally was arrested Friday on felony theft and ethics charges.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com McAnally was charged with second-degree theft and using his office for personal gain,

The charges are related to McAnally’s time as Littleville Volunteer Fire Chief.

A police report was filed stating around $250,000 in cash and equipment were embezzled from the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department.

McAnally was placed on administrative leave on Monday by Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood.

Asst. Chief David Pate has been placed in charge of the Fire Department.

McAnally was released from the Colbert County Jail on a $18,500 bond.

More details as they become available.