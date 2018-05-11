Tuscumbia escapee caught in Decatur

DECATUR–An escapee from the Tuscumbia City Jail has been captured in Morgan County. Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com around 8:30 pm on Thursday officers with the Decatur police department were dispatched to Moulton Street where Justin Tyler Whitman was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Whitman reportedly gave a false name and was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Whitman is being held on $2,500 bail and is awaiting extradition back to Colbert County. Whitman and another inmate escaped from Tuscumbia on May 1st.

