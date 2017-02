Troopers release name of man who died in Wednesday crash

TUSCUMBIA–A single-vehicle crash at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, has claimed the life of a Tuscumbia man.

Stanley Alan Coan, 54, was killed when the 2008 Chevrolet HHR he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Coan, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Baker Lane one mile west of Tuscumbia. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.