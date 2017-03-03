The Cabin Reclaimed Relics Grand Opening Saturday, March 4th, in Downtown Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA- I know you have seen the log cabin building on the corner of 2nd Street and Dickson in downtown Tuscumbia. You owe it to yourself to stop by this Saturday and see all of the beautiful relics and antiquities available at The Cabin.

The Grand Opening is tomorrow, Saturday, from 10 am – 5 pm, at 110 East 2nd Street. Refreshments will be served

It is nothing short of amazing how they have refurbished rooms and rooms full of relics of the past. You can easily see they have put a lot of love into their work. The Cabin is open Wednesday thru Saturday 10-5.

Below are just a few of the beautiful pieces for sale: