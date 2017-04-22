Safeplace opens new Tuscumbia outreach office

TUSCUMBIA–Safeplace, a domestic violence program serving Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, and Winston counties, has opened a new office in the city of Tuscumbia.

Safeplace provides shelter and counseling for families due to domestic violence and offers outreach programs such as court advocacy services, prevention education programs and batterers intervention programs. Safeplace also has a transitional housing program to serve victims in our most rural areas.

Most recently, staff and board members met the challenge to create a new vision and goal for the program. The new vision is to live in a world where family and intimate partner violence does not exist.

Since opening in January, its Tuscumbia office has provided services to more than 100 people. Last year, Safeplace aided over 500 residents in Colbert Co. alone.