Popular Tuscumbia steak house closes

TUSCUMBIA–OhBryans Steakhouse in Downtown Tuscumbia has called it quits. Sunday, October 1st was the last day the popular restaurant was open for business.

Owners Greg and Lisa Pace could not be reached for comment but family members tell the Shoals Insider they are selling this business at 200 Main Street and will soon be opening a restaurant in Courtland, Alabama.

The restaurant’s Facebook page states, “After 5 years, we made the tough decision to close the doors at OH BRYANS DOWNTOWN. We have been blessed a thousand times more than we deserve. We would like to thank all our wonderful customers, all the great friendships that have been formed. We appreciate all your support and prayers over the last years . We ask that God continues to bless each one of you and your families. Thanks for all the good times. Prayers are appreciated.”

The building’s owner Robbins Property Development tells the Insider other people have expressed interest in the property.

PoBoys Cajun Restaurant, one block North on Main Street recently closed due to one of the owners’ health.

Jeff Roland

