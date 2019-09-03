POLICE IDENTIFY SHOOTING VICTIM

TUSCUMBIA– Authorities have identified the victim of a Labor Day homicide at a home on the corner of John Street and Hobson Street.

According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, John Thomas Call Mansell, 34, was murdered in a truck behind the home.

Sources close to the situation tell ShoalsInsider.com, a man named Kevin Hester is being sought after as a possible suspect and Hester’s girlfriend is reportedly in custody. Police are reportedly conducting a statewide manhunt for Hester.

Hester and Call-Mansell reportedly got into an argument that escalated into a gunfight.

According to courthouse records, Hester has an extensive criminal history.

RICHARD KEVIN HESTER

Call-Mansell’s body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.