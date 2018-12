OH’ BRYAN’S STEAKHOUSE IN TUSCUMBIA CLOSING SUNDAY

TUSCUMBIA–Sunday, December 23rd, will be the last day OhBryans Steakhouse in Tuscumbia will be open.

Management tells ShoalsInsider.com they are closing for financial reasons. “It’s just not doing what we expected,” said one manager.

The good news is Coach’s Steakhouse will be opening in the same location sometime later in January.

Tuscumbia officials are to be credited for recruiting a popular restaurant for the city in such a short time frame.

