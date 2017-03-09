Leighton man fatally wounded in early-morning shooting

TUSCUMBIA-Police are investigating the shooting death of a 37-year-old Leighton man.

Sources close to the situation tell the Shoals Insider, Derrick Eugene Bates, aka “DB”, of 115 Jarmon Cove, Leighton, was fatally shot around 1:00am Thursday morning at a home on Oak Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the deceased in the driveway.

Tuscumbia police are actively working the case. According to police, no suspects or people of interest have been named in the incident.

The body has reportedly been transferred to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.