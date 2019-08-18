Jury selection begins Monday in jury tampering trial of local attorney

Tuscumbia Attorney Billy Underwood

TUSCUMBIA- Jury selection starts Monday in the jury tampering trial of prominent Tuscumbia attorney Billy Underwood.

Underwood, the former chairman of the Colbert County Democratic Executive Committee, was indicted in January of 2018 with attempting to bribe a prospective juror in a civil case.

Underwood is being represented by Former Attorney General Bill Baxley and Tuscumbia attorney William Hovater.

The indictment accuses Underwood, who has practiced law for over 30 years, of “offering, conferring or agreeing to confer any pecuniary benefit upon a juror with the intent that the juror’s vote, opinion, decision or other action as a juror will thereby be corruptly influenced in Colbert County.”

Cullman County Circuit Judge Martha Evans Williams will be hearing the case in the Colbert County Courthouse and the Alabama Attorney Generals office will be prosecuting the case.

Underwood was released from the Colbert County Jail in January of 2018 on $5,000 bail.

Bribery of a juror is a Class C felony, which is punishable by 1-10 years in prison.