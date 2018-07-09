Hines Tire goes above and beyond for customers and community

TUSCUMBIA–Most people don’t know this but Hines Tire Company has been serving the Shoals Area for 52 years and owner Wayne Hines wants to thank the community for their outpouring of support for his business and the Hook Street storage buildings, which have recently been torn down.

“I want to thank all our past customers and supporters who have called us and came by to let us know they appreciate us and are behind us all the way,” said owner Wayne Hines.

“We’ve been blessed to be able to serve this fine community for so long and look forward to doing a good job in the future,” said Hines.

The city received a $110,000 Community Development Block Grant that pays for the razing of the Hook Street storage buildings where Hines stored tires and also includes the demolition of seven dilapidated houses, a garage, and one shed.

It’s apparent Hines goes above and beyond in their record keeping. Hines keeps all shipping manifests where used tires are hauled off to the Colbert County Landfill. “We keep them all here if anyone wants to see them, they’re welcome to come by and see them,” said Hines.

Hines made reference to the storage buildings on Hook Street, “We’re just glad the situation is behind us and thankful for all of the support we received from the city and so many members of the public,”

Hines Tire Company is a full-service tire service center offering new and used tires, brakes, 24-hour road service, and alignment. They sell Cooper, Nexen, Michellin-Firestone, and Hercules-Iron man Tire Brands at the Tuscumbia and Florence locations.

Call 256-386-7087 for sales and service or for any questions you might have.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed