Female inmate escapes Tuscumbia jail

Rachel Bertina White

TUSCUMBIA– Authorities are searching for an escaped female prisoner that fled the facilities late Saturday afternoon.

Tuscumbia police tell ShoalsInsider.com that 41-year-old Rachel Bertina White, of 76 Faires Drive, Killen, escaped from the police department around 5:15 pm on Saturday.

According to courthouse records, White has an extensive criminal history in Colbert and Lauderdale counties.

In 2018, White pled guilty to promoting prison contraband in Lauderdale County. She reportedly brought the narcotic Suboxone into the detention center.

In 2014, White pled guilty in Colbert County to Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, where she was reportedly manufacturing methamphetamine out of the precursor pseudoephedrine.

In 2009, White was arrested for possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property in Mobile, Alabama.

White in a 2016 mugshot

If you see White or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121.