Deshler, surrounding schools and Helen Keller have just gotton all clear after being on lockdown

TUSCUMBIA — Deshler High School, Deshler Middle School, Calvary Daycare, and Helen Keller Hospital were placed on lockdown this morning as the Tuscumbia Police Department searched for a suspect in a stabbing incident where the victim is in critical condition.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan tells ShoalsInsider.com the stabbing incident occurred a block North of the school gymnasium at an apartment building on Dixon Street.

“We were trying to be on the safe side so we placed the schools and daycares on hard lockdown,” said Logan.

Logan continued, “We have a person of interest in custody,”

The female victim is reportedly in critical condition at the hospital.

Logan said the hospital lockdown was really a false alarm. Chief Logan said the all-clear has been given.

