Beloved Shoals Area Author Danny Creasy excited about Keller Fest to be at ColdWater Books for Book Signing Monday

TUSCUMBIA–Shoals author Danny Creasy is psyched about Monday (the first day of the Helen Keller Festival), June 19th. He will be at ColdWater Books on 6th Street in beautiful downtown Tuscumbia from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. interacting with readers and signing books.

Whether fiction or non-fiction, his writing is set in NW Alabama or Middle Tennessee. For example, his latest story, Slingshot 8: The Old World, pits antagonists and protagonists against one another near Glenrock on the Natchez Trace.

Be sure to come by and see Danny at ColdWater Books in Downtown Tuscumbia tomorrow during the Helen Keller Festival.