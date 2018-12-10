Authorities release name of deceased suspect in standoff

TUSCUMBIA– Authorities have released the name of the suspect who died in a house fire after a police standoff.

According to Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque, 42-year-old Edward Howard died in last Monday’s blaze that occurred after a standoff with Tuscumbia police as they were attempting to serve a warrant.

The home on Riverview Drive was reportedly that of Gillis Carter’s widow.

Carter was killed in August in a hit-and-run along Highway 72.

Howard reportedly moved into the house around five weeks ago.

Police have not publicly said Howard was a suspect in Carter’s death.

