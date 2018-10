Florence man dies in Sunday afternoon crash

KILLEN–A one-vehicle crash at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, October 21, 2018, has claimed the life of a Florence man. State Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that Anthony Wayne Gilley, 35, was killed when the 1998 Jeep Wrangler, he was driving, ran off the roadway and overturned.

Gilley was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Gilley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on County Road 65, two miles north of Killen.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.