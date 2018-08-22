TIDE GETS READY TO PLAY LOUISVILLE

TUSCALOOSA–Tuesday’s session was the 16th in a series of 25 practices for the Crimson Tide as it prepares for its season-opening contest with Louisville in the Camping World Kickoff Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 1. The matchup between the Tide and Cardinals is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Alabama returns 12 starters from last season’s squad that finished 13-1 and won the school’s 17th national championship. The Tide has claimed four of the last six SEC titles and five of the last nine national championships. Across the last 10 seasons under head coach Nick Saban Alabama owns a 125-14 (.899) record.
Source: UA Athletics