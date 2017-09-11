SOCCER LIONS GET THIRD STRAIGHT WIN



FLORENCE, Ala. — Shelby Wall scored in the 12th minute and the University of North Alabama women’s soccer team rolled on to a 4-1 Gulf South Conference win over Union at the UNA Soccer Complex.

With the win, UNA improved to 3-1 overall and is 2-0 in Gulf South Conference play. Union falls to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the GSC.

Wall’s third goal of the season gave the Lions the early lead at the 11:56 mark and UNA would never trail. Beatriz Fernandes assisted on the first goal of the day and UNA made it 2-0 at 21:28 when Margarida Sousa netted her second goal of the year. Kristen Sinden put the ball in play off a corner kick and Haley Yarber headed the ball to Sousa for the goal.

Union’s Shelby High scored unassisted at the 23:23 mark to cut UNA’s lead to 2-1 at intermission. Wall scored her second goal of the day and fourth of the season in the 57th minute off a free kick that she blasted around the wall into the lower right corner of the net.

UNA’s final goal came off another Sinden corner kick at the 69:40 mark when Haley Yarber netted her first goal of the season.

North Alabama was out-shot 11 to 10 by Union in the match.

UNA goalkeeper Shelby Thornton recorded three saves.

The Lions play at Auburn-Montgomery on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.