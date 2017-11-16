Second round of Alabama High School Football playoffs are here; this week we focus on Brook’s Lions

The second round of Alabama high school football playoffs are here. This week will seperate the true playoff contenders from the rest. This week the Shoals Insider highlights the Brooks Lions. Brooks (8-2) will face a Etowah (10-1).

If Brooks wants to win this game they must bring their best game, coaching and all. Last week coach Black found the real deal in RB, NoahTurbyfill. He rushed for 205 yards and scored four touchdowns as Brooks beat West Point 41-20 in the Class 5A playoffs. Some of Brooks notable players are OL/DL Kamran Stutts, DL John Whitehead, along with Andrew Tucker and Lazarius Decatur which are prominent two-way players. Can coach Black lead his team to the next round?

1. Rogers (11-0)

Friday: at Hokes Bluff

2. Colbert Heights (10-1)

Friday: at Weaver

3. Wilson (10-1)

Friday: at Cherokee County

4. Brooks (8-2)

Friday: at Etowah

5. Muscle Shoals (9-2)

Friday: at Oxford

6. Hackleburg (10-1)

Friday: vs. Addison

7. Cherokee (8-3)

Friday: at Lynn

8. Deshler (7-4)

Season complete

9. Florence (4-7)

Season complete

10. Mars Hill (7-4)

Season complete

By Robert Hamilton