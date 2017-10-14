MUSCLE SHOALS GIRLS VARSITY VOLLEYBALL TEAM WINS COLBERT COUNTY TOURNAMENT

MUSCLE SHOALS–You have to give credit where credit is due and the Muscle Shoals Varsity Girls Volleyball Team

is the talk of the town after their performance in the Colbert County Tournament today.

They beat out Sheffield, Colbert Heights, Deshler, and Cherokee in the finals.

Pictured on the front row, L-R Alexia Hovater, Kaylee Buchanan, Harley Carter McCormick, and Caroline Bishop. Back Row, L-R Coach Maggie Finley, Jmyia Lipscomb, Lindsey Walker, Sara Puckett, Gracie Beth ButlerKailey Armstrong, Emma Cobb, Kayleigh Wright, Jessica Godsey, and Jaiden Armstrong.