LIONS FALL 5-2 TO WEST ALABAMA IN GSC TOURNAMENT



CLEVELAND, Miss. — The University of North Alabama dropped a 5-2 decision to West Alabama in the third round of pool play at the 2017 Gulf South Conference Baseball Tournament, leaving the Lions one win shy of playing in Tuesday’s championship game.

Both North Alabama and West Alabama finished 2-1 in pool play but the Tigers will advance to meet Delta State in the championship game by virtue of the head-to-head win over UNA.

The Lions are now 34-19 overall and will await word later this week to see if their season will continue in NCAA regional play.

West Alabama took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but UNA rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the frame on singles by Drake Tucker and Kyle Hubbuch and an RBI-triple from Peyton Sockwell.

UNA took a 2-1 lead in the second as Ben Cooley singled and later scored on an error.

West Alabama took the lead for good in the top of the fifth with a three-run inning, highlighted by a two-run homer by Dylan Little.

The Tigers then got an insurance run in the ninth.

Devan Traglia (6-3) took the loss for UNA, pitching seven and two-thirds innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Channing Wall pitched the final inning and a third and allowed one run on one hit.

UNA was out-hit nine to seven in the loss.