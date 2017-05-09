LIONS EIGHTH AT NCAA GOLF REGIONAL

FORD CITY, Ala. – The University of North Alabama fired an opening round 296 and stands eighth at the 2017 NCAA Division II South/Southeast Super Regional at the Robert Trent Jones at the Shoals Fighting Joe Course.

Competing in a regional field that includes the top nine ranked teams in Division II and 15 of the top 25, UNA finished eight-over-par in the opening round on its home course.

The top seven teams from the 20-team field will advance to the Division II National Championship Tournament on May 22-26 at the Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.

UNA has won four previous NCAA regional golf championships.

Lynn leads the regional with a four-under-par, 284 total followed closely by top ranked West Florida at 286. Florida Southern is third (289), Newberry fourth (290), Barry fifth (292), South Carolina-Aiken (294), Florida Tech (295) and UNA.

Freshman Eli Hodges of Russellville turned in UNA’s top round with a 72 and he is tied for 17th individually. He was followed by Patrick Twesme at 73 (tied 27th), Aaron Jackson at 75 (tied 48th), Forrest Knight at 76 (tied 58th) and Austin Sparks at 78 (tied 82nd).

Chandler Blanchett leads the individual field with a six-under-par 66.

The tournament continues with rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday at RTJ.