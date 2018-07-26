Young Running to Represent House District 3

MUSCLE SHOALS – Chad Young, a lifelong resident of Muscle Shoals, is running to represent the citizens of District 3 in the Alabama House of Representatives.
“I want the best future for our children, the best job opportunities for our workers, and the best quality of life for our families,” said Young. “Our district has great but unrealized potential. I believe my background, perspective and dedication to working with all people toward our common good can make our district flourish.”
After completing the North Alabama Joint Apprenticeship Program with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 558, Chad worked for several years as a journeyman electrician. In that role, he worked throughout the District in the construction and maintenance industry. In 2015, he earned his real estate license and began work with Coldwell Banker Tennessee Valley Realty.
His extensive work in these two fields provide him unique insight into the district’s people, economy, local industry, development, quality of life and needs.
Chad was appointed to the Muscle Shoals Planning Commission where he has worked hard to balance development with quality of life. He is also active in the Shoals Area Association of Realtors serving on their community involvement and budget committees, a member of the Shoals Area Labor Council and Muscle Shoals Booster Club.
“We need to expect more of our leaders in Montgomery, and I am ready to meet and exceed your expectations—not only for me, but also for our district. It is time to expect great things from District 3,” said Young.
He is married to Heather Young and has one son, Colin, who is a student at Muscle Shoals High School.
For more information on Chad Young and his campaign, please visit:https://www.chadyoungstatehouse.com and follow us on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AlabamaChad and Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/AlabamaChad/.