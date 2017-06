Young girl dies after rescue at TVA Rockpile





MUSCLE SHOALS–Authorities tell the Shoals Insider a 12-year-old girl who was rescued from the drain pipe at the Rock Pile waterfall has died.

Police say the child was trapped for nearly an hour and the jaws of life had to be used to remove the young girl.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the girl. She was taken to Helen Keller Hospital following the rescue, where she later died.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm.

More details as they become available.

Jeff Roland