Young gets lethal injection plus twenty years

TUSCUMBIA–This morning Colbert County Circuit Court Judge Hal Hughston agreed with the jury and sentenced Benjamin Owen Young to die by lethal injection for murdering KJ KiJana Freeman back in March of 2016.Young had been found guilty of Capital Murder and assault 1st degree back in February. Hughston added 20 years to the sentence for the assault charge.

The shooting death of Freeman occurred in the parking lot of Spring Creek Apartments in Tuscumbia. A teenager was with Freeman at the time. Tyler Blythe, who was 17 at the time, was also injured in the shooting.

Young will now be transferred from the Colbert County Jail to William C. Holman Prison, that houses the death chamber.

