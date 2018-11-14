Woman killed in machine at Freight Car America in Barton

BARTON–A young lady in her 20’s was killed in a machine overnight at the Freight Car plant in Barton.

Sources tell ShoalsInsider.com that Angel Foster was killed overnight when she was pulled into the roller bed machine at the plant. Emergency personnel at the scene said her clothing, a hoodie, may have gotten caught in the machine pulling her in.

Dayshift employees reportedly received an email stating the plant is closed today due to the incident.

Foster was 21 years old.

More details as they become available.

*****Our thoughts and prayers are with Angel’s child, family, and friends at this time*****