WINSTON COUNTY–A single-vehicle crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, May 13, has claimed the life of a Lynn woman. Lydia Lenae Wilson, 44, was killed when the 2012 Toyota Camry she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Wilson, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Winston County 59, two miles south of Lynn. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

