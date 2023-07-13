Woman dies at local plant

Victor Manuel Funez Cruz

On Tuesday July 11, 2023, the Tuscumbia police department got a call about 1p.m. about a deceased woman in the parking lot. The woman, Edith Margarita Martinez, 59, was found murdered at McVantage Packaging.

According to sources, Victor Manuel Funez Cruz, 59, and the victim, both lived and worked together. There were several objects found in the vicinity of the victim. All, of which, had blood residue on them. These items were considered to be the assault weapons, according to police. Mr. Funez Cruz was found standing near the victim in the parking lot. Ms. Martinez was already deceased when officers arrived.