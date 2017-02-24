Womack leaving post as Florence school superintendent

FLORENCE-This morning the Florence Board of Education bought out the remainder of Superintendent Janet Womack’s contract.The move comes as no surprise as Womack announced her retirement last fall, but Wommack had four years left on her contract.

The board and UNA officials have become involved in a squabble over property adjacent to Braley Stadium where the new middle school is to be built. That may have been a catalyst in buying out her contract.

Womack will reportedly stay on until a successor is named.

SHOALS INSIDER