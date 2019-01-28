WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MONDAY TO NOON CST TUESDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING

RAINFALL QUICKLY CHANGING OVER TO SNOW LATE TONIGHT…

.A strong cold front will move eastward through the region late tonight into Tuesday morning. Rainfall overspreading the region along and just ahead of the front will quickly change over to snow

from west to east in the wake of the frontal passage. With much colder air spreading into the region, snowfall accumulations around 2 to 2.5 inches are possible. The snow is expected to taper

off across extreme northeast Alabama by late Tuesday morning.

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Moderate to occasionally heavy snow expected. Total snow

accumulations around 2 to 2.5 inches expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and northwest

Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

WHAT TO DO:

Stay indoors during the storm.

Prolonged exposure to cold can cause hypothermia.

Walk and drive carefully on icy sidewalks and roads.

Many injuries and accidents are caused by slippery conditions.

Before driving, let someone know your destination, route, and expected time of arrival.

If your car gets stuck, it’ll be easier to find you.

If you lose feeling and color in your nose, ears, hands, or feet, cover the exposed area, avoid rubbing your skin, and

seek medical help immediately.

You may have frostbite.

When shoveling snow, take breaks and lift lighter loads.

Working too hard can lead to heart attacks.

Stay dry.

Wet clothes make you lose body heat, increasing your risk of hypothermia.