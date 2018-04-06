Will the real Shoalanda please stand up?

I have tried to always be honest with my readers to a fault. So, with that in mind, I will continue.

If you’re like me, I find it amazing what people will say about you behind a blanket of anonymity. Case in point, Shoalanda Speaks or Bette Favor Terry. It’s amazing the venom she spews from her three-room apartment in Florence surrounded by her beloved feline friends. She says she’s agoraphobic and refuses to leave the house. She was a hospice nurse for years. Now she just targets people with her special brand of gossip and innuendo. I was her victim this week.

Don’t take my word for it. All one has to do is read her latest blog. She even discusses my divorce, my diabetes meds, and things that I did almost 20 years ago. She and Carl Overton also run Pen and Sword. On Shoals Insider we have 74 local businesses and people that advertise with us on a monthly basis. We have been very blessed with 50,000 to as many as 127,000 readers per month. We must be doing something right. We don’t hide behind a wall of anonymity. I have put my name on this site from day one.

Last May, Bette tried to extort my site away from me. Here’s the text message she sent me demanding I sign over my site:

I didn’t give in then and I’m not giving in now. She’s pissed we have 74 advertisers and she has ZERO.

I do want to say that I apologize if I have embarrassed my staff and our faithful readers and advertisers by my actions this past week. When you run a small business, sometimes you have to wear many hats and sometimes things slip through the cracks.

A good friend once told me No good deed goes unpunished. I have always tried to help people out over the past ten years at ShoalsInsider.com.

On Monday, we’re going to discuss Shoalanda AKA Bette Tutweiller Terry’s days at Julia Tutweiller Prison for Women and how she scammed several elderly people out of thousands of dollars. Steve Graham said it was one of the worst cases of elderly exploitation he had ever seen. It promises to be a good read.

Jeffrey Lane Roland

Publisher of Shoals Insider