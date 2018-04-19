Whoa Nelly!! This woman means business

FLORENCE-When Nelly Gabriel Hart moved to the Shoals from Canada in 1997, little did she know that success, marriage, and good fortune would all come together for her in the Shoals area. Hart is the owner of the successful Gabriel Trucking Company in Industrial Park in Florence.

When asked what was the key to her success, Hart replied, “I credit my faith in God and my employees,”

“Chris VanRiper who is the Operations Manager is my right hand,” said Hart. “We really have a family atmosphere here at Gabriel,”

“It’s a fast-paced business and it changes everyday, but our employees make it happen. I just orchestrate it all,” Hart continued.

In 2013, a sister company Hart Express was started, named after her husband.

Hart is married to prominent physician, Dr. Terry Hart of Shoals Primary Care in Sheffield.

“That’s one of many things I have to thank the Lord for is a good husband,” said Hart.

“This is our 21st year in business,” Hart continued. “We have several trucks and are now looking for more drivers,”

The ideal candidate will have a clean MVR and stability. “We provide insurance and we are one of the highest paying companies in the industry.

When asked what makes her company stand out, Hart paused a second and continued, “The employees make this trucking company what it is,” said Hart. “We try to cater to the drivers and go that extra mile for them,” ” We make sure the drivers are home with their families every weekend and that means a lot,”

“In all these years of working in a male dominated field, I have never been treated as less than.” said Hart.

She ended by saying, “I am truly blessed to have this company and our many loyal customers, We transport for some large companies all over the country,”

Interested drivers should call 256-712-5569. Ask for Chris VanRiper.

By Jeff Roland

