Whedon Studies Association’s 8th Biennial Conference Taking Place at the University of North Alabama June 21-24

FLORENCE, Ala. – Scholars from England, Germany, France, Canada and the U.S., will all be in attendance for the 8th Biennial Slayage Conference on the Whedonverses (SCW8) on the campus of the University of North Alabama (UNA), June 21-24, 2018.

The conference host is the Whedon Studies Association (WSA, which is a non-profit, international academic association dedicated to the scholarly study of media works by television (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Firefly, Dollhouse), film (Serenity, Cabin in the Woods, The Avengers, Batgirl) and comic book (Astonishing X-Men, Fray, Runaways) auteur Joss Whedon and his associates.

“The location for the Whedon Studies Association’s biennial Slayage Conference on the Whedonverses is determined by a vote of the organization’s members,” said Dr. Cynthia Burkhead, chair of UNA’s Department of English.

“So, it is a great honor to have UNA selected. The local conference organizers already know what a special place UNA and the entire Shoals area is, and we look forward to sharing that with scholars of Joss Whedon’s work,” she said.

Prior conference hosts have included Kingston University London, California State University—Sacramento, University of British Columbia, Flagler College, Henderson State University, Gordon State College, and Middle Tennessee State University.

For more information, Cynthia Burkhead at: caburkhead@una.edu or 256-765-4790.