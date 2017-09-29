What’s Happening Shoals: Fun things to do this weekend 09/29/2017

By: Jeff Roland

There’s plenty to do this weekend in the Shoals Area.

You don’t want to miss “A Day with Rey” It runs Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28-Sept 30, at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, Oct 1, at 2 pm.

The original production “A Day with Rey,” written by Jesse Sockwell and directed by Brandon Willcutt.

It stars Jesse Sockwell, Harmony Malone, Joy Ragland, Melanie Dickens and Gabriel Goodloe.

Tickets are $12 and available online at www.historiczodiacplayhouse.com or at the door.

The play brings real issues that people in life go through today and puts them on the stage in a realistic setting.

The Zodiac Playhouse is located at 416 North Court Street in Florence.

Also, this Saturday at McFarland Park is the Shoals Dragon Boat Festival. I posted a video below for those who want to see what it’s like.

It’s neat to watch all the work that goes into the annual effort. All proceeds go to Kilby Laboratory School. It kicks off at 9:00 am Saturday.

On a more serious note, the 2nd Annual Blue Light Vigil is Saturday night from 7:00 until 11:00. The event honors our fallen heroes in Blue.

The event will be at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County located at 3440 Highway 157, Leighton.

There will be a ringing of the toll. Guest speakers such as Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell, Tuscumbia Chief Tony Logan and more are scheduled to speak.

Retired Officer Bobby V. Inman is also scheduled to speak.

At dark, the Officers will turn on their blue lights during the calling of the fallen Heros.

Hats off to the event organizer Amanda Skipworth for her work putting the vigil and speakers together.

The Velcro Pygmies will play at the FloBama, 311 N. Court Street, in Florence Friday night at 9:oo until midnight.

I can’t wait to see these guys jam out. These old boys really know how to put on a show. If you haven’t seen them perform, here’s your chance.

Have a Fun and Safe Weekend!

