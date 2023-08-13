WEATHER ALERT SHOALS AREA

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Florian, or near Florence, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Rogersville, Killen, Lexington, Courtland, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville and North Courtland.

