Waterloo man dies in head-on collision

WATERLOO –A Waterloo man was killed in a head-on collision on Sunday.

According to State Troopers, at around 12:05 p.m. Sunday, January 20, a head-on collision claimed the life of a Waterloo man.

Troopers say, John G. Parrish, 83, was killed when the 2002 Cadillac he was driving was struck head-on by another vehicle.

Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Paradise Drive, one mile west of Waterloo in Lauderdale County.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.