Walmart to stop Ad Matching in September

MUSCLE SHOALS–Finding those falling prices at your Shoals Area Walmart may be a little bit harder starting the second week in September. Employees tell the Shoals Insider the Ad Matching program that many loyal customers rely on for savings is about to be a thing of the past.

One employee tells us there will be signs located throughout the store explaining the change in greater detail. “I would recommend you start using Savings Catcher on your smartphone,”

Savings Catcher is a smartphone app that automatically calculates the savings for you from competitor’s ads and puts the savings on a gift card for other purchases.

Management has confirmed the change will affect all Shoals area stores on September 12.

By Jeff Roland

ShoalsInsider.com