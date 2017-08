Walmart to stop Ad Matching in September

MUSCLE SHOALS–Finding those falling prices at your Shoals Area Walmart may be a little bit harder starting the second week in September. ¬†Employees tell the Shoals Insider the Ad Matching program that many loyal customers rely on for savings is about to be a thing of the past.

One employee tells us there will be signs located throughout the store explaining the change in greater detail. “I would recommend you start using Savings Catcher¬†on your smartphone,”

Savings Catcher is a smartphone app that automatically calculates the savings for you from competitor’s ads and puts the savings on a gift card for other purchases.

Management has confirmed the change will affect all Shoals area stores on September 12.

By Jeff Roland

ShoalsInsider.com