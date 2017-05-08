Walgreens customer contact center adding 150 jobs

By Jerry Underwood

Made in Alabama

Pharmacy giant Walgreens is adding 150 new jobs at its high-tech customer contact center in Muscle Shoals, pushing the total workforce at the Northwest Alabama facility to around 600, officials announced.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens, the second largest U.S. pharmacy chain, is seeking to fill the customer care advisor positions at the center immediately. Applications can be filed online. Officials say the customer contact center is a major employer in the region and its expansion is welcome news.

“To have a known company such as Walgreens select Muscle Shoals as a growth center is a testament to the state’s and community’s ‘can do’ attitude,” said Forrest Wright, president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority.

“This expansion could not have occurred without strong leadership and support from the Alabama Department of Commerce, our state Legislature and TVA,” he said. “And the most important partners are those Walgreens employees who, day in and day out, make this center successful.”

‘Vital connection’

Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford called Walgreens a great corporate partner in the Shoals, providing good jobs and opportunities for workers.

“As part of the global Walgreens Boots Alliance health and well-being enterprise, you can start your career in Muscle Shoals and have growth opportunities throughout the United States and much of the world,” Bradford said. “We enjoy a great relationship with one of America’s best companies and thank them again for investing in the Shoals area.”

The Walgreens facility in Muscle Shoals opened in October 2004 as one of the company’s most technologically advanced contact centers. At its opening, the center employed 30 people; today, the number is around 450.

“The Walgreens customer care center in Shoals acts as a vital connection between the company and its vast customer base across the nation, and Walgreens’ move to significantly expand the workforce at the Alabama facility is a strong vote of confidence in the operation,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The jobs being created by Walgreens will provide a boost to the community and to many families in the region,” he said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.