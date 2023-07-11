W.C. Handy Festival celebrates 90 years in The Shoals

As many of you know, The Shoals area is known for its music heritage. Not only do we celebrate the life and accomplishments of W.C. Handy, but we get to enjoy all the other artists that come to town to bless us with their musical talents.

W.C. Handy, also known as William Christopher Handy, was born in Florence, AL on November 16, 1873. His work helped develop the beginning sounds of the blues as a harmonic framework. With his “The Memphis Blues” (published 1912) and especially his “St. Louis Blues” (1914), he introduced a melancholic element, which was characteristic of African American folk music.

Over his dramatic impact, he has influenced some of the most iconic artists to arise in The Delta and Memphis. His autobiography was published in 1941, titled Father of the Blues.

With this being said, for 90 years, The Shoals has celebrated his accomplishments with music, food, block parties, concerts and much more. This year will be no different. The kickoff to W.C. Handy Festival is Thursday June 20th. To get an extensive schedule of all your favorite artists, go to www.wchandymusicfestival.com/events/ . Be safe and enjoy time with your family, friends, colleagues, or your pets listening to some of the greatest sounds of The Shoals!

Shoals Insider: Lyndsey Wilson