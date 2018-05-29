Vintage Antique Store Opens in Muscle Shoals this Friday at 10 AM

MUSCLE SHOALS–The Shoals area’s newest vintage antique store is opening this coming Friday at 10 am.

The store is called Funky Monkey of the Shoals at 1660 Wilson Dam Road. A full scale women’s boutique is also in the mix at this neat antique extravaganza. Funky Monkey brings all kinds of antique furniture under one roof with 10,000 square feet of inventory. Owner Mark Gresham invites the public to come out Friday morning and see the newest thing in old antique furniture. Call 256-314-2344 for further information.

The 10,000 square foot bldg. at 1660 Wilson Dam Road in Muscle Shoals.