Victim identified, ex-wife charged with capital murder

PEGGY SUE HALL

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is still working the crime scene and investigating a homicide in the northern part of the Lauderdale county.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office, the victim has been identified as Randall Bobo, owner of Bobo Roofing.

The incident occurred on the 2800 block of County Road 130.

Police say the call came in around 8:30 a.m. regarding a domestic situation.

Peggy Sue Hall, 54, Bobo’s ex-wife, has been charged with Capital murder.

Hall is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.